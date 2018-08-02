The limelight hydrangea is making its debut this fall as a Louisiana Super Plant.
The Louisiana Super Plant program is an educational and marketing campaign that highlights tough and beautiful plants that perform well in our landscapes. These plants have a proven track record, having gone through several years of university evaluations and observations.
The limelight hydrangea, like other hydrangeas, is a showy plant that can be used to create visual impact in the landscape.
Hydrangeas are known for their extraordinary blooms, and limelight, as the name suggests, produces a bright lime-green to white flower that is sure to impress.
Limelight will grow 6- to 8-feet tall and equally as wide in partial shade and does very well throughout the state. Blooms will appear on new growth in early summer and continue until early fall.
Limelight does great in the landscape, as well as in containers, due to the flowering on upright stems. The limelight prefers well-drained raised beds and tends to require more water than other hydrangea cultivars, making them perfect plants for Louisiana landscapes. No major pest problems are associated with this hydrangea.
The limelight will pair beautifully in the landscape with a previous winner of the Super Plant program, the Kauai Torenia. This colorful warm-season bedding plant will pop when planted in front of the limelight. Torenia, also called wishbone flowers, only grow to 10-12 inches and will bloom from early spring well into the fall months with no deadheading necessary.
