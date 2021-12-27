Weather is one of the most important factors that will determine success in your garden.
Temperatures have a major impact on the growth and survival of our plants. Preparing gardens for various weather conditions is both a discipline and an art — and there are many tools out there to help you get ready.
"The Old Farmer’s Almanac," published since 1792, has predicted Louisiana will experience a colder-than-normal winter this year. The publication says to expect the coldest periods in mid- to late January and early to mid-February.
An almanac is defined as records that predict astronomical events such as sun phases, tides and the weather with respect to the time of year.
Another useful tool for gardeners is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s hardiness zones maps, which started in the early 1900s.
The first hardiness zones maps were created by Alfred Rehder in 1927 at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Boston. With eight hardiness zones, the map was based on a survey of plants and their survivability in climatic regions across the country.
Donald Wyman updated the map in 1938 using U.S. Weather Bureau data collected from 1895 to 1935. The USDA published its first map in 1960 based on data from 450 weather stations around the country. It has been updated over the years and today features 13 zones, which are further broken down into “a” and “b” subzones. Louisiana falls into zones 8a, 8b, 9a and 9b.
While across the U.S. the weather varies greatly, it even varies in our yards and gardens, just on a finer scale. It's what horticulturists and gardeners refer to as microclimates, defined as the climate of a small area that differs from that of the general surrounding region.
Microclimates can occur in small areas, such as the corners of the house, or can be as large as a city. In urban areas, there can be a “heat island” effect where paved surfaces, buildings and structures limit the cooling of the night air. Asphalt, concrete, bricks and other building materials absorb the sun’s heat during the day and radiate it at night. Suburban areas also can experience this phenomenon.
Large-scale microclimates also can be created by bodies of water and by elevation. With every 1,000 feet of change in elevation, temperatures decrease an average of 3.5 degrees. In Louisiana, elevation is not as much of a concern.
Water, however, is because we've got plenty of it. Water cools and warms slower than land and, therefore, helps moderate temperatures. Plants near water do not get as hot during the day or as cold at night.
Microclimates occur on a small scale in our yards, too.
Paved surfaces, such as patios, walkways, driveways and pool decks, as well as brick exteriors of buildings absorb heat during the day and emit it at night, creating microclimates that can be beneficial to plants during cold winter weather.
Even tiny topographic changes within your yard or garden can create small microclimates, with low spots being cooler and more prone to frosts.
We can use these microclimates to our advantage when designing and creating our landscapes and gardens. Taking advantage of the position of the sunlight in the yard or landscape is very important when considering where to place a plant and its future success.
The solar energy from the sun creates heat that affects both the air and soil temperatures. The direction of the sun and the slope of the land determines how much solar energy, or heat, reaches the ground.
For example, an east-facing garden will get morning sunlight and will be cooler than a west-facing garden that will receive stronger solar rays in the later part of the day. A south-facing area or slope will receive the most sunlight, be warmer and drier and full-sun plants will be most productive there. That includes fruits, vegetables and many flowering plants. North-facing areas will get less solar energy and will be relatively colder and wetter.
Figuring out what microclimates exist in your yard or garden also will help you identify shady spots. Areas will be shaded longest when the sun is low in the sky. This also will affect the temperature of the soil.