The Feliciana Wildlife Expo, a half-day event that will feature everything from wildlife presentations and demonstrations to reptiles and taxidermy, will be held on March 28 near Clinton.
The free event will be held at the LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road.
“This is an event to show some of the research the AgCenter is doing with wildlife and a lot of fun activities for children,” said Glen Gentry, resident coordinator at the research station. “There will be feral hog traps and delivery system demonstrations, a nature walk, 4-H activities and a petting zoo.”
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., speakers will discuss a range of topics, including invasive species, wildlife food plots, horticulture, insects, Louisiana black bears, native plants and Louisiana snakes.
For youngsters, there will be archery and other shooting sports activities, bee motels, a fish tank and a forestry booth. There also will be door prizes. Food will be available for purchase.
In addition to the AgCenter, other organizers of the event include the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Bob R. Jones Wildlife Research Institute and the East Feliciana Tourist Commission.
For more information, contact Gentry at (225) 683-5848 or ggentry@agcenter.lsu.edu.