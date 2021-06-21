Find out about growing herbs and tea in two sessions to be held Thursday, June 24, by the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge.
Both events will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.
The Herbal Happy Hour will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Herb Society’s Flavors of Louisiana Heritage Herb Garden. Along with tours of the garden, there will be refreshments and information about growing herbs. The society recently added a large Garden Kaleidoscope, the only one in the region, to the Heritage Garden.
Parking for the garden is just past the Children’s Garden, next to the Ione Burden Conference Center.
Following at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center, Yan Chen, of the LSU AgCenter, will speak about growing tea in Louisiana.
Chen will bring tea plants and information about growing, picking and processing tea. She will talk about where tea comes from and why different kinds of tea taste different, offering samples of locally grown tea.
Cost for this meeting is $5; free for society members.
For more information, email Art Scarbrough at xadam1@bellsouth.net.