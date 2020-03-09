Ready to plant? Here's your chance to get everything you need to get growing.
The 18th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, at LSU's John M. Parker Coliseum on the campus. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The floor of the coliseum will be transformed into a world of plants and gardens for the event, where numerous vendors will be selling plants and a variety of yard, garden and patio merchandise.
“The 2020 Spring Garden Show will feature exhibitor displays for plant sales, production, garden accessories, crafts and other products and services related to the garden industry,” said Sandra Stevenson, show coordinator. “Also featured will be plant health and identification clinics and children’s activities.”
General admission is $5; free for ages 12 and younger.
For more information, call (225) 578-1205.