If you’ve been keeping up with your roses — fertilizing and trimming them in August or September — your repeat-bloomers like Knock Out and Louisiana Super Plant drift roses are probably looking pretty gorgeous right now.
Fall is when roses put on quite a show.
From ever-blooming roses to trailing roses to highly fragrant hybrid tea roses and those prized for their large beautiful flowers, there is a type of rose for everyone.
With this last push of colorful blooms during fall, it’s time to stop and smell the roses. And plant some.
Although many nurseries are filled with Christmas trees, many still carry a nice selection of roses. Newly planted roses should be fertilized only with phosphorus to encourage new root growth and development. This will help plants establish during the winter months.
Water newly planted shrubs well, but keep the water off the foliage to help prevent fungal disease.
Fertilize roses in early spring when new leaves begin to emerge. Use a maintenance fertilizer with ratios such as 5-10-5, 4-8-4 or 4-12-4. Spread the fertilizer evenly around the roses and lightly work it into the soil. Gently water fertilizer in.
You can also get your existing roses ready for winter.
Put away the pruners and fertilizer. As the danger of the first frost or freeze approaches, don't prune or fertilize roses. New, tender flushes of growth stimulated by pruning or fertilizer will by susceptible to severe damage from cold weather.
Although roses are winter-hardy in Louisiana, you can do a few things to ensure they stay healthy, and that you have the most productive and beautiful flush of blooms in early spring.
Roses do not go completely dormant in our area, and our low temperatures usually do not require freeze protection. However, your rose shrubs can still benefit from applying 2 to 4 inches of mulch to help protect the crowns of the plants.
Mulch not only helps retain moisture, it also helps reduce weeds in garden beds and insulate the soil to keep it warm during the colder winter months.
Fall is our driest time of year, so be sure to water shrubs in extended periods with no rain.
Fall is also a good time to be proactive against insect pests and fungal diseases. Apply a dormant oil to kill any insect pests. You can also continue with your fungal spray regimen. Copper fungicides work well and can be applied to control black spot, downy and powdery mildews on roses.
Another good practice is to rake any leaves that may fall after freezing weather. This will help prevent the spread of fungal diseases.
At the end of January and early February, you can resume caring for roses. Remove diseased canes and those that are weak. You can also trim back those gangly, lanky branches you’ve been aching to clean up. Cut the ones you want to completely remove at the base of the plant.
Trim the entire shrub back by one-third to one-half. This will encourage a new flush of foliage for spring. Water roses at the base of the plant to prevent getting water on the foliage. This will help reduce fungal disease.