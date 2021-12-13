If you’ve noticed the sudden explosion of beautiful rose-pink flowers dotting the landscapes these past few weeks, you have witnessed one of the top-performing shrubs for Louisiana landscapes: ShiShi Gashira.
Often called camellia sasanqua, this shrub is actually part of the camellia hiemalis species. Named a Louisiana Super Plant in 2010, ShiShi Gashira has long been an outstanding shrub for the landscape, and its history goes back hundreds of years.
According to the American Camellia Society, ShiShi Gashira originated in Ikeda City, Japan, where it was first recorded in 1894. It was featured in a nursery catalog as early as 1935. Its reliable beauty has made it a staple in the landscape for decades.
It is an evergreen, dwarf shrub that produces a profusion of rose-pink, semi-double blooms with golden-yellow centers on stems with dark green, glossy foliage in late fall through early winter.
ShiShi Gashira is excellent for foundation planting around houses because of its gorgeous year-round green foliage.
These camellias can be grown as a focal point in your yard, planted en masse to create a stunning splash of color or grown close to create a low, colorful hedge. They have a unique weeping form that can be used to create a beautiful backdrop or winter woodland garden setting.
ShiShi Gashira grows at a moderate pace, reaching a mature size of 4 to 5 feet high and 6 to 8 feet wide. Older plantings — such as the specimens at the J.C. Miller horticulture building on the LSU campus — can reach heights of 6 or more feet.
Unlike the traditional camellias from the camellia japonica species that require filtered sun, ShiShi Gashiras grow well in full sun.
They like well-drained, acidic soils with a pH between 5.0 and 6.0. They pair well with other plants that prefer more acidic soils such as azaleas, Japanese maples, lily of the valley, rhododendrons and hydrangeas. You’ll often find camellias as an understory to pine trees, which thrive in acidic soils.
It is important to maintain a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch year-round to prevent weeds, provide organic matter, help retain moisture and protect roots from intense summer heat. Water regularly when the top 3 inches of soil are dry.
Older, established plants can live off rainfall and are a great deal more tolerant of full sun and drying winds. New plantings should be watered regularly (you might even consider installing irrigation). Younger plants are less able to take the sun and wind.
Fertilize with an azalea-camellia fertilizer or a complete fertilizer such as 13-13-13 in late winter before new growth begins.
Camellias, like most flowering shrubs, should be pruned immediately after they have finished blooming. This allows the shrub time to form new growth and flower buds before the next cycle of bloom. Pruning does not have to be done annually, just as needed.
While camellias don’t have any major disease problems, tea scale is a common insect pest of flowering camellias. Scales are small insects that attach themselves to the leaves, mainly at the midrib of the leaf, and extract plant juices.
In the spring, the next generation of scales hatch from the eggs. Known as crawlers, these young scales eventually attach themselves to the undersides of leaves. Adult scales are very resistant to insecticides.
Treat early in the crawler stage. Apply insecticides so that they cover the bottom of the leaves. Repeat treatments may be needed with heavy infestations. Light to moderate infestations can be treated with oil sprays when temperatures are cool so as not to burn the plants. It may take two to three years to bring heavy infestation under control.