Orchids are exotic beauties that once cost thousands of dollars and were owned by only the incredibly rich. Now, thanks to micro-cloning, also known as tissue culture, they are available at much more reasonable prices so lots of people can try their hand at growing them.
The orchid family of plants is the largest on Earth, with more than 35,000 species and over 100,000 man-made hybrids. They grow everywhere except Antarctica, and they range in size from micro-mini plants with flowers best viewed with a magnifying glass to plants bearing blossoms up to 8 inches wide.
Some orchids are highly fragrant with delicious aromas, while others have extremely obnoxious odors. The scent depends on the type of pollinator the orchid is trying to attract.
And the colors are mesmerizing. Orchids can be found in just about every conceivable color, as well as spots and stripes.
Most orchids that hobbyists grow are epiphytes, meaning they grow on tree limbs and rocks, attaching themselves to their host with their roots. Because they do not take any nourishment from their hosts, they are not considered parasites. Most hobbyists grow them in pots or mounted on wood, rocks or tree fern slabs.
The most commonly seen orchids in our area are those in the genus Phalanopsis, which can be purchased just about anywhere. These plants do not require as much light as some other varieties, so they make great house plants and are easy to grow and re-bloom. The blooms on these beauties can last up to three months.
Some orchids require more cold weather than we can provide in our area, so hobbyists are wise to learn the difference between the ones that need cold and those that thrive in our heat and humidity.
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society and Acadian Orchid Society are devoted to helping hobbyists learn how to grow and bloom orchids successfully, and members are eager to share their knowledge.
The Acadian Orchid Society is holding its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 at the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center in Lafayette. Visit acadianorchidsociety.org for more information. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the horticulture center.
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society is holding its two-day show and sale July 14-15 at the Burden Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Its meetings are at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Burden. Before each meeting, at 6:30 p.m., a clinic is held where plants in questionable health can be brought for cultural advice.
Both shows will offer exhibits, vendors, plants for sale and advice to growers.