Supertunias are an epic and bold petunia series that is an award winner and bestseller in garden centers across the U.S.
This fall, the LSU AgCenter is adding Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo to the cool-season bedding plants on the Louisiana Super Plant list. It joins Supertunia Vista Bubblegum, which was named a Super Plant in 2017. Both are outstanding cool-season annual bedding plants for all of Louisiana.
Both Vista Bubblegum, a vibrant pink, and Vista Mini Indigo in shades of purple, are among the most durable petunia varieties. They both look great mass-planted in the landscape for a striking display of color but work equally well in containers and hanging baskets where the flowers can cascade over the edges.
Always plant the transplants at the original cell pack or pot depth. Both varieties can commonly be found in 4-inch or in 6-inch pots at garden centers.
While older varieties of petunias suffered in Louisiana’s hot and humid climate, supertunias are easy-care plants that need little routine maintenance. They grow best in full to partial sun, and they perform well in many types of soils as long as it drains well. Petunias prefer acidic soil in the pH range of 5.5 to 6.5.
Plants grow to an average height of 6 to 12 inches and can trail up to 2 to 3 feet. Space plants in the garden at a foot or two apart. Mulch with pine straw, leaves or pine bark to help maintain a clean appearance of the landscape bed, minimize moisture loss and help control weeds. Mulches also insulate the soil, keeping roots warm when temperatures drop.
The plants will produce the most flowers with an application of controlled-release fertilizer incorporated into the soil at the time of planting.
Petunias in containers will need to be fed more regularly, as nutrients leach from the pots with every watering. You can feed with a liquid fertilizer every 14 days, or you can apply a controlled, slow-release fertilizer about every two months. All varieties of Supertunias are heavy feeders.
Supertunias have a vigorous growth rate with a mounding, trailing habit.
Petunias provide gorgeous color to the landscape and attract pollinators such as butterflies and hummingbirds. Supertunias are continuous bloomers and are self-cleaning, meaning they do not have to be deadheaded to encourage new blooms. In the landscape, they are most commonly used as an edging plant or groundcover. With their trailing habit, they are excellent for hanging baskets.
If your plant begins to look thin, leggy or a bit tired, an all-over trim can be beneficial. Use a sharp pair of pruners or scissors to trim back up to one-third of the plant. After trimming, apply a water-soluble fertilizer to give the plants a jump on new growth and to encourage branching and robust flowers.
Fall plantings of petunias overwinter well and provide blooms until late May. Late winter- and early spring-planted petunias normally last until early June, but if the weather cooperates, the more heat-tolerant petunias — like Supertunia Vista Bubblegum and Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo — can survive summer.
There are eight series of Supertunias on the market, categorized by their flower and foliage sizes.
The Supertunia Charm and Mini Vista series have miniature flowers with a global trailing habit of 2 feet and 4 feet, respectively. The Supertunia Trailing series has medium-sized flowers with a 6-foot trailing habit. Suptertunia, Supertunia Double, Supertunia Picasso and Supertunia Vista all have large flowers and trail up to 4 feet. Supertunia Giant has even bigger flowers with a vigorous trailing habit of 6 feet.
There are many types of Supertunia hybrids available at garden centers this fall. The newest cultivars offered are Honey, Really Red, Picasso, Latte, Royal Velvet, Bordeaux, White, Limoncello, Raspberry Rush, Lovie Dovie, Trailing Strawberry Pink Veined, Black Cherry, Daybreak Charm, Blue Skies, Trailing Silver, Giant Pink, Trailing Blue Veined, Trailing Rose Veined, Royal Magenta, Bermuda Beach, Mulberry Charm and Trailing Blue. Also look for the double petunia hybrids, Priscilla and Sharon.