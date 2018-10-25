If you see webs being formed around the tips of branches as well as defoliation under the webbing in your pecan, hickory, persimmon and sweet gum trees, they are probably infested with fall webworms.
Those trees are some of the favorites hosts for fall webworms, which are actually, at this life stage, medium-sized white moths with wide bodies. Typically, the wings have brownish to black spots.
But, as with most worm or caterpillar problems, it's not the adults that cause the damage. It's the larvae or caterpillar of the fall webworm, which have orange heads and tubercles or small bumps on the body. Full-grown fall webworms can reach 1¼ inches long.
Each year, the fall webworm can produce three to four generations. The first generation begins in early spring, typically in April. The annual population reaches its climax with the larvae of the last generation pupating in late October and early November.
The fall webworm feeds in groups. As the caterpillar becomes larger, it will construct large, loose, irregular-shaped silk webs, which cover the twigs and branches of the host trees, giving them an ugly appearance.
While the caterpillars are in their self-made tents, they will begin to skeletonize the foliage in the area. As the worms continue to feed and grow larger, they will require larger quantities of food. The fall webworm will then begin to expand the size of its webbed area to encompass more foliage to consume.
The fall webworm will not typically kill these trees, but they can reduce the quality of the current season’s pecan crop and reduce the crop yields for the following season.
A few nonchemical methods can be employed to help address an infestation. Many native insects will feed on the eggs of the fall webworm, while other insects will parasitize the young larval stage of the pest. Many different species of birds will also feed on the soft-bodied larvae.
If there are only a few webs, they are probably most economical to prune them and discard in the trash. If a homeowner chooses a chemical approach, several insecticides are available that offer great control.
Using the liquid formulation of seven or carbaryl will give excellent control of the fall webworm. If you prefer to use an organic insecticide, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is also an excellent option. Spraying should be done when the webs are first noticed and the larvae are small. The smaller the larvae, the better control the insecticide will give you.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.