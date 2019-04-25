Need a tree? Baton Rouge Green is holding its "May the Forest Be With You" tree giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4.
The organization will distribute 1,000 native trees at no cost to local residents at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The giveaway aims to help the ongoing recovery from the 2016 floods, according to a news release.
"Replanting and expanding our urban forests is a crucial way to help the environment recover," the release said. "Trees help prevent storm water runoff and erosion, absorb pollution, lower energy costs and cool the air around them."
The limit is two trees per family, while supplies last. The event is sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation and Arbor Day Foundation.