As the only woman in a house full of guys, Kate Blumberg knows what it's like to be outnumbered.
"Even the dog is a boy," Blumberg said. "We have a happy house but a loud house."
So, when she needs a little peace and quiet, the wife and mother of three active boys heads to the garage — make that her own little get-away space over the garage, that also serves as an exercise room and gift-wrapping room.
But most of the time, the busy mom and dietitian at Pennington Biomedical Research Center is hanging out in the main house with husband Andy and their twins, 10-year-old Anderson and Owen, and Evan, who is 3.
The Blumbergs moved to their home off Old Hammond Highway in 2014.
"We wanted to buy a home that was move-in ready," Andy Blumberg said. "We had done a lot of work to our last home. We didn't want to do that again."
The home's location had two big pluses — it's near Andy Blumberg's insurance business and is within walking distance of his parents, Barry and J'on Blumberg, where a swimming pool and large outdoor entertaining space have made it a second home to their three grandsons.
While Andy and Kate Blumberg's home is traditional with tall ceilings, hardwood and brick floors and lots of cypress woodwork, the couple has given it a casual vibe by playing up its more contemporary elements. There's a large open living room with lots of comfortable seating perfect for watching TV. But also at home are the family pieces, including an antique clock that belonged to Andy Blumberg's grandparents and a tea set that was J'on Blumberg's mother's.
The dining room is open to the living room, but its location to the left of the front door makes it feel like a separate room. Even though the room is decorated with antique dining furniture inherited from Andy Blumberg's great aunt, the family rarely uses it for meals. It's the spot where dad and the twins play with Legos, one of their favorite things to do. Several of Andy Blumberg's limited edition movie Legos are on display in a built-in cabinet in the living room.
The family usually gathers for meals in the large open kitchen with cypress cabinets, a brick floor, large center island and an oval dining table.
"This is where we spend most of our time," said Kate Blumberg.
The living room and kitchen both open to a spacious patio, where the family likes to entertain.
"We do kid-friendly things like barbecues and crawfish boils," Andy Blumberg said.
The master suite, with a modern bathroom and large closets, is off the living room. A hall from the kitchen leads to the laundry room, another bathroom and a guest room frequently used by Kate Blumberg's mother when she visits from Natchitoches.
Upstairs is the "Kids Zone" — the boys' bedrooms and a large playroom filled with containers of Legos and other toys. The children display their artwork on mounted oil pans they use as their bulletin boards.
Evan has a room to himself, but the twins share a room filled with their assembled Lego sets like a Star Wars spaceship. There's also a huge castle, which Owen bought after saving his money for a year (with a little help from his grandfather).