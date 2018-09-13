ST. FRANCISVILLE — A couple of years after her husband's sudden death, Marsha Lindsey had a reality check — her large home and its 35 acres was too much for her to take care of alone.
"I just couldn't do this," she said. "I called my children and told them I had to move."
Her son and his wife, Dr. Tim and Laura Lindsey, and their family of six children needed more room, so they bought the family home. About the same time, Marsha Lindsey purchased a cousin's two-room cabin in the same Lake Rosemound area.
"The cabin looked like a camp," Marsha Lindsey said. "It hadn't been used for 20 years."
Downstairs the cabin had a small living room, kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs was a bedroom where, because of the pitch of the roof, you could only stand in the center. There was no upstairs bathroom.
With the help of architect Coco Treppendahl, builder Don Charlet and designer Patrick Tandy, the old cabin has been converted to the perfect one-person home.
"It's like your own personal spa," Lindsey said.
Treppedahl completely gutted and reconfigured the cabin and added a one-story, one-room addition of a living room/dining room/kitchen combination with a large brick fireplace.
"I walk in houses with big rooms and tiny fireplaces," Tandy said. "Coco wanted to be sure the size was right for the large room."
The cabin has a refined rustic look created by architectural salvage doors, dirty top floors (the opposite side of finished pine), exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling of reclaimed bead board from an old cabin. "We left the paint on it," Tandy said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The kitchen area features traditional glass-front cabinets, modern appliances and an island with lime green kitchen stools. The dining area is large enough for a dining table, chairs, a Welsh dresser with a display of blue and white china and a heavy chopping block table from a meat market in Milwaukee.
The original part of the cabin has become the master bedroom and bath, a laundry room and a powder room downstairs. Upstairs is a guest bedroom and bath. Treppendahl kept the original back porch.
A new front porch ties together the old and new parts of the cabin.
"We stained the exterior with a color so the house would recede into the landscape and not lurch out at you," Tandy said.
The home has a new tin roof and a dormer in the original part. Lindsey also added a picket fence to enclose the front yard, reoriented the driveway and planted azaleas and camellias to screen out the gravel road that passes in front of the house.
Lindsey has been happily settled in her cabin on 7 acres for six years. She was able to use upholstered pieces she already had, but she did purchase a few new pieces for her less-formal new home.
And what did she do with the rest of her "stuff"?
"I got rid of everything," she said. "I don't remember what I had and I don't miss one thing."
Lindsey retired in July after 25 years at Grace Episcopal Preschool, which she co-founded, and a second career as director of the Angola Museum. The Lake Rosemound area was developed by her father-in-law, Lloyd Lindsey Sr. She and her late husband, Lloyd Lindsey Jr., West Feliciana Parish's superintendent of schools, had built their home in 1980. He died in 2009 of injuries from a fall.