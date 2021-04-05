Various plant groups will be holding two big plant sales in Baton Rouge in April.
On Saturday, April 10, a sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road.
Groups participating are the Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, the Baton Rouge Succulent Society, the Bayou Begonia branch of the American Begonia Society, the Louisiana Fern Society and the Carnivorous Plant Group.
From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17, the Spring Plant Sale and Garden Expo will be held at BREC's Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd.
Members of the different plant societies and vendors will be available to answer questions and discuss selecting, growing and maintaining plants. Social distancing and mask wearing required.
Plants that will be available include, among others, roses, herbs, ferns, gingers, bromeliads, camellias and Louisiana irises. There also will be garden art for sale.
All proceeds will benefit the Botanical Gardens. This sale is sponsored by the Botanic Garden Foundation, Friends of the Botanic Garden and BREC.