ST. FRANCISVILLE — When it comes to decorating, Carol Dufilho breaks all the latest rules.
You won't find all-white decor or an open floor plan in her home. She likes color. And separate rooms. And space, plenty of space.
"I'm just not ready to live in a condo and put my children up in a hotel when they visit," she said. "I grew up in a big, rambling house. I want my children to love to come home."
Carol Dufilho, a retired physician, and her attorney husband, Mike Dufilho, acquired their tract of land north of St. Francsiville about 20 years ago.
They started with a barn with an attached apartment that they used as a weekend retreat as they commuted back and forth to their home in Baton Rouge. They built their English country-style home on the property 11 years ago and moved there permanently last year.
For years, the Dufilhos collected "piece by piece" things for their home, including doors from a church in England and several panes of antique stained glass. The beams and wood for the cabinetry came from Billy Stutzman, "who travels all over the U.S. and captures these materials," Carol Dufilho said.
Although she knew what she wanted in her home, Carol Dufilho worked with architect Kayla Robison to come up with the plan.
"A good female architect can do a house better than anyone," she said.
The front entrance opens to a foyer with a traditional curved staircase with a wrought-iron banister and a chandelier Dufilho found in an antiques store in Galveston. At the bottom of the light is the design of George and Martha Washington dancing the minuet.
"When we found it, it was black as pitch and in a bazillion pieces, but Dottie Richard, who owned Lamps and Lighting at the time, got it back together," she said.
The layout of the home is basically a U-shape around a courtyard with a long hallway connecting the living room to the dining room by way of the kitchen.
In the hall, Dufilho wanted a complicated groin vaulted ceiling with connecting arches similar to those found in many English churches. The local carpenters were reluctant to tackle such intricate work, so Dufilho sat on the hall floor and made patterns out of pliable cardboard for the carpenters to follow. She got her ceiling.
The main room of the home is the living room with huge pine beams, heart of pine floors, two seating areas, a wall of windows and a fireplace.
The fireplace mantel is centered with a Black Forest clock. Stations of the cross in antique frames each topped with a cross hang on both sides of the fireplace. The bittersweet and cream draperies in the room are lined with a contrasting fabric selected with assistance from interior designer Cati Hardy.
One of Dufilho's favorite pieces is a plantation desk from a drugstore bought in the 1960s by her father, a country doctor in Bernice.
"Everything in the drugstore was as it had been in the early 1900s when the store was built," she said.
The living room opens on the side to a screened porch with a big fireplace and floors made of ends of pine beams cut to look like wood tiles. Dufilho decorated the room with woven seagrass furniture and several pieces of North Carolina bentwood.
The master bedroom is downstairs, off the library that opens to the foyer. There are three bedrooms upstairs, and recently the Dufilhos converted part of the attic to make a playroom/workroom with built-in bunk beds for visiting grandchildren. Right now the new room is headquarters of Phoebe Rose, a business operated by Carol Dufilho and a daughter to make eyeglass cases, pillows and totes in designer fabrics.
The kitchen is probably Dufilho's favorite room in the house. The plan had been to purchase cabinets and have them installed.
"The men who built this house were incensed when I said I was going to a cabinet shop," she said. "They ended up making all of the cabinets on site."
Her kitchen is, unlike that in newer homes, snug and cozy, designed for cooking. While not meant as a gathering place, guests often end up there.
"My mother always said she didn't want a combination den and kitchen because she didn't want to look at dirty dishes," Dufilho said. "Years later when she built another house, she surprised us and built it with a den/kitchen, but by year's end, she had put a wall up between the two rooms."