Janie Spaht Gill had no intention of sitting idle during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she spent the past year giving her backyard a makeover.
That yard had been on her mind since she bought her home in 2019, and she and friend Brenda Davis, an expert gardener, frequently tossed around ideas about how to make it better.
Should she go small and just put a cover over the existing small concrete patio?
Nope, said cousin Cary Saurage, who has a degree in landscape architecture. If you're going to do it, do it right.
He suggested she call landscape architect Trey Hymel, who, incorporating some of the ideas Gill and Davis had discussed, came up with a complete redesign for the backyard.
First, out came the small concrete pad and in went a large slate patio, with one part open to the weather and the other covered by a stunning wooden gazebo topped by a metal roof.
Built by Kevin Sarver, the gazebo has remote-controlled screens that serve double duty — keeping in the warmth generated by the fireplace in winter and holding off the harsh sun in summer.
At one end of the raised patio sits a tall brick fireplace, surrounded with lots of outdoor-friendly seating.
One of the nicest elements of the design is a small water feature crafted from an old sugar kettle and installed by David Leak, who placed it just off the patio in a bed of ferns and pale blue nemesia.
Using her extensive knowledge of plants, Davis designed the flower beds and selected the plants Gill used throughout the property.
To add a touch of whimsy, at Davis' suggestion, the wooden fence surrounding the yard was painted a greenish-blue. She planted jasmine and Peggy Martin roses to climb on the fence with two feeders to attract birds.
Around a tall oak tree, Davis created a square flower bed and filled it with stock, white caladiums, hibiscus and pentas.
Come fall, the sweet scent of the sasanqua camellias planted behind the fireplace will perfume the air, and the shi shi azaleas Davis used to flank the walkway on one side of the gazebo will bloom.
Throughout the yard are plantings in shades of blue and yellow, including several stands of nemesia interspersed among numerous caladiums and lush green perennials like ligularia. Pots of tiny peppers and other blooming plants are used as accents on the patio.
At the front of her home, Gill welcomes guests with a bed filled with roses, begonias, hibiscus and caladiums around a New Orleans-style fountain. She replaced a pane in the front door with a stained-glass window made by artist Steve Wilson and added an outside bench that belonged to her parents, the late Judge Carlos and Loretta Spaht.
Her mother's influence is evident in the home and garden.
"Yards were very important to Mama," said Gill, who grew up in her family home on Dubois Drive in University Acres, where the garden was a showplace.
"Mama always said the house is only half of the home," Gill said. "The yard is the other half."