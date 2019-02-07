camellia.jpg

'Camille,' a camellia japonica 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Blooms so lush they look like velvet will fill the LSU Rural Life Museum this weekend for the Baton Rouge Camellia Society's 48th annual show. And you can be a part of it.

Flowers from the public and club members will be accepted into the show from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with judging from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 4560 Essen Lane.

The show will be open for viewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Camellia plants grown by the society will be on sale during the show. For more information, contact President Mike Ruth, (225) 767-1388 or show chair Lynn Vicknair, (225) 802-8785.

