Blooms so lush they look like velvet will fill the LSU Rural Life Museum this weekend for the Baton Rouge Camellia Society's 48th annual show. And you can be a part of it.
Flowers from the public and club members will be accepted into the show from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with judging from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 4560 Essen Lane.
The show will be open for viewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Camellia plants grown by the society will be on sale during the show. For more information, contact President Mike Ruth, (225) 767-1388 or show chair Lynn Vicknair, (225) 802-8785.