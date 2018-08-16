From the street, Ty and Amanda Larkins' 14-year-old home looks like an 18th-century town house. Inside is a different story.
"Amanda and I like traditional architecture but not as traditional decorating," said Ty Larkins, a lawyer-turned-designer who with his wife planned and designed their Hundred Oaks home. "We made every effort to make the exterior look 'period,' to suggest that it was built years ago, but the formal architecture is juxtaposed against a young and modern interior décor."
The couple spent years collecting ideas for their home and looking for a lot in an older part of Baton Rouge. Their goal was to combine elements to create a really comfortable home.
Finally, in 2003, they found their property. For the next four or five months, they worked on plans for their house. An architect who works for Ty Larkins assisted with the engineering features, like electricity, plumbing and HVAC, but Ty Larkins did all of the design work.
"I drew the elevations for every wall in the house," he said.
The painted brick exterior features a small covered portico with two limestone columns and windows with working shutters on all sides of the home.
"I love functioning shutters," Larkins said. "If you want to make a new house look convincingly old, use louvered shutters."
The front door opens to a traditional foyer with 12-foot ceilings and a magnificent staircase that angles to the left near the top.
"We saw these floors in the Louvre in Paris," Larkins said of the chevron pattern in the wood floors that run from the foyer to the family room at the back. "My wife had a measuring tape in her purse, so we were able to get exact measurements. Everyone else was looking at the Mona Lisa. We were looking at the floor."
All of the formal rooms have boiserie walls made of panels delineated by moldings in classic patterns. Interior doors feature semicircular transoms copied from a home the couple saw in New Orleans. They got out of their car and took measurements.
"We had all of these different parts and pieces in our minds when we designed our home," Larkins said. "There's a little New Orleans vibe to the house, but the main part of the interior is modeled after a traditional Parisian apartment."
To one side of the foyer is a study painted a strong brown with built-in bookcases and comfortable seating. Between the study and the modern kitchen is the formal dining room with deep red draperies, a traditional table and contemporary chairs in different styles — some with neutral upholstery and others in red velvet.
"I always liked the concept of a red dining room, but instead of painting the walls red, I just used red as an accent," Larkins said.
The family room has elaborate dentil molding below the ceiling and paneled sections on the walls.
"We custom designed all of the moldings," he said.
Two contemporary oil paintings in the room bring color to the neutral palette of the walls and woodwork colored three different shades of putty.
"The colors are very close, but they are different," Larkins said. "They drove the painters crazy."
Contemporary furniture along with a few vintage pieces and antiques are used throughout the home.
"That's my signature design style," said Larkins, who operates his design business from his shop, Ty Larkins Interiors on Government Street.
"I like modern furniture, but I don't like all modern," he said. "To me, everything has to have both old things and new. When pieces are mixed, you have a more evolved look, a more collected look."
For example, the kitchen's sleek and modern marble counters and glass-front cabinets are juxtaposed with schoolhouse globes hanging from stainless steel pipes over the center island.
From the kitchen and family room is easy access to a wood and slate deck and a small brick courtyard. At the back of the property is a fig-ivy covered garage with a studio above.
Upstairs are the home's three bedrooms, including the master suite with a sun porch overlooking the backyard. The couple's 16-year-old twin daughters, Sydnie and Lauren, have separate bedrooms decorated in different styles.