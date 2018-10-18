The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association closes out its 2018 Library Series of gardening presentations with talks on “Landscaping a Small Yard” and “A Year in the Garden with Bulbs” on Thursday, Oct. 25, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
The talks, which are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., are free and open to the public at the library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Registration is not required.
Master Gardener Joyce Ryder will show how to turn a small space into a relaxing outdoor space for children to play or into a spot for outdoor entertaining.
Her presentation will include advice on soil analysis and plant selection and will go through the step-by-step process of building an outdoor landscape from scratch. The advice is also relevant for gardeners who are “refreshing” rather than replacing a small outdoor garden.
Master Gardener Donna Montgomery will then tour the wide variety of plants that can be grown from bulbs at various intervals throughout the year — lilies, gladiolas, freesia, daffodils, amaryllis and caladiums. The presentation includes advice on plant care and propagation.
For additional information on the association’s outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com. For additional information on the 2019 Louisiana Master Gardener course, email Lee Rouse, assistant county agent for East Baton Rouge Parish, at LRouse@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 389-3055.