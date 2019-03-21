Citizen scientists and exotic gingers take the spotlight March 28 when the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association library series of gardening talks returns to the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The talks, which are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Master Gardener Sarah Rayner offers opportunities to collaborate with citizen scientists who have a wealth of information about plants and animals.
“Citizen scientists are individuals from all walks of life — students, teachers, retired individuals, nature enthusiasts and scientists who partner with other scientists to collect and analyze data about plants and animals,” she said.
In the evening’s second talk, Tyler Carr explores exotic gingers that can grow and thrive in South Louisiana.
Besides gingers, he will talk about ginger relatives that can be grown here, including heliconia, calathea and strelitzia.
Additional information on the gardening library series or the association’s other activities is at ebrmg.com.