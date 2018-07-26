Twenty-one years ago, Holly and Hutch Hutchison needed a large house for the six children from their combined families.
Last year, it was finally time to find a smaller space. And so they moved — across the street.
As much as she loved her home on Beaumont Lane, Holly Hutchison had kept her eye on her neighbor's compact and efficient three-bedroom home designed by architect Tommie Cockfield.
"I fell in love with it the first time I went in," she said. "The open plan was so far ahead of its time for a 25-year-old house."
She told the family to let her know if they ever wanted to sell.
Last year, they called.
Hutch Hutchison didn't mind moving since he didn't have to leave their secluded one-street subdivision.
"It's just too convenient to everything — LSU, the interstate, Gino's, Digiulio's," he said.
"And we didn't have to leave our wonderful neighbors," Holly Hutchison added.
The home was move-in ready when the couple trekked across the street the day before Thanksgiving 2017. Their one major change was to install a stacked washer and dryer in Hutch Hutchison's large closet and to convert the old laundry room, off the kitchen area, into a bar.
Although the home has a side that faces Beaumont Lane, that's not the front. The entrance is through a lush tropical courtyard with a small pool on the east side.
The Hutchisons treat their courtyard as an outside room with entrances to both the main room of the house and the kitchen area. It's a comfortable private area.
"You can't see the house until you get inside the courtyard," Hutch Hutchison said. "It makes you think you are in Paris."
A columned portico with arched French doors flanked by matching windows leads to the home's combination living room/dining room/kitchen.
To one side is the master bedroom with separate his and her closets and bathrooms. On the other side are two bedrooms, one of which Hugh Hutchison has claimed as his man cave.
Holly Hutchison decided to take a fresh approach from the classic traditional style of their old home. The couple sold many of their English and American antiques before moving but kept their favorites.
"This time, I wanted to mix old and new," she said.
The main room is floored in dark-stained heart of pine, with walls painted a deep cream. A moss green sofa, two chairs covered in a French toile and two neutral leather chairs furnish the space. Hanging from the vaulted ceiling are two very old chandeliers originally designed for candles. Over the mantel hangs a painting of peacocks and other tropical birds, bringing a splash of bright color to the neutral room.
A tall French armoire completely fills the space between the fireplace and the west wall.
"Who would believe this house would have the perfect place for such a huge armoire?" Holly Hutchison said.
One of the most interesting pieces in the room is a sample casket made by Hutch Hutchison's grandfather, who owned a farm, sawmill and cotton gin near Ackerman, Mississippi.
"In the winter, when work was slow, they made caskets," said Hutch Hutchison, who is retired from his waste water treatment business.
Between the seating area and the kitchen are a dining table and chairs and an antique sideboard with its own built-in chamber pot.
Hutch Hutchison's favorite room is his man cave filled with pictures from his years growing up in Baton Rouge, attending Mississippi State and coaching in several schools in the area.
Three photographs picture him with his childhood friends, Gus Kinchen, Warren Rabb and Jake Netterville from the second grade at Bernard Terrace in 1946, to a Baton Rouge High reunion golf tournament about 12 years ago and finally to the celebration of their 80th birthdays in March. His collection of miniature cars are also on display, with a special place for a black 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, exactly like the one he drove in college.