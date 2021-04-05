The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will host talks on ferns and pruning from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge.
Registration is free and open to the public. Space is limited to the first 25 people to arrive. All who attend must follow the library’s social distancing guidelines.
Louisiana Master Gardener Terry Rehn will speak first on "Ferns in the Home Landscape."
"Ferns are an underutilized plant in our landscape,” said Rehn. “They can add greenery, foliage texture and color to your garden.”
Rehn will focus on ferns that work in our area and the cultural requirements for growing them.
Claire Fontenot, also a Louisiana Master Gardener, will talk about “Pruning in the Garden.”
She will walk through the “what, when, why, where and how” of pruning to enhance both the look and the health of plants, shrubs and trees.
“Many people associate pruning with controlling the size of a shrub or tree that’s grown too large,” said Fontenot, “but there are many other reasons to prune.”
The next presentations by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association, part of its Library Series, are scheduled May 7 at the Fairwood Branch Library. The topics will be “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs” and “Fruit Producing Favorites in Louisiana.”
For additional information on the 2021 Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.