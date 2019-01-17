Don't have much room for a garden? Or maybe you're looking to camouflage an unsightly fence? Then the Friends of Hilltop Arboretum symposium on Saturday, Jan. 25, is for you.
"Growing A Living Wall: Create Vertical Gardens with Purpose" is the topic for the 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. session at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library Conference Room, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Speakers are Shawna Coronado, an author, blogger, photographer and media host from Illinois, and Jeanne and Stephen Luna, founders of Luna Botanicals, a New Orleans-based plant pop-up shop specializing in potted and hanging plants, custom-made terrariums, plant workshops, landscape design and installation.
Coronado, an expert in green living and organic gardening, will show how to grow plants vertically with photos of her extensive garden and discuss her creative sustainable ideas for organic soil maintenance, water collection and artful reuse of around-the-house items.
The Lunas will use examples of their work to show how gardeners and designers can use the principles of biophilic design (integrating nature into design) to create spaces that foster a sense of well being.
The concept of vertical gardens began in Europe, but is now becoming popular all over the world as people become more aware of their aesthetic and environmental benefits.
Hilltop’s Hodge Podge Volunteers will sell gardening tools, along with an extensive collection of native plants, including ground covers, perennials, shrubs, understory trees and canopy trees. The group's cookbook, "Passalong Recipes From the Podge Digging Deeper," will be for sale, along with other books, including Coronado's "Grow a Living Wall: Creating Vertical Gardens with Purpose and 101 Organic Gardening Hacks."
Early-bird registration, which ends at midnight Monday, is $75, $60 for members and $25 for students. Afterward, the cost goes up $10. For more information and to register, visit lsu.edu/hilltop, email hilltop@lsu.edu or call (225) 767-6916.