From the deep blue shade on the stucco exterior to the vibrant dining room wallpaper to the outfit she's wearing on this day, it's obvious Kristi Brousseau loves color.
"If I can pop color anywhere, I will," said Brousseau, who shares the Colonial-style Steele Place home with husband, Brian, and their seven dogs. That's right, seven dogs.
But it took a little while for her to find her path to the right palette.
The Brousseaus discovered their 90-year-old home riding bikes through the neighborhood.
"It was a complete shock when Brian asked me if I would like to look at the house, especially since it was almost twice as big as the house we were in, but everything just fell into place," Brousseau said.
They purchased the two-story house in 2015 and painted all of the rooms beige, going for neutral with the putty shade.
But that really didn't work for her.
"We are old, colorful characters," Brousseau said. "We wanted a house that was old, colorful and full of character."
She started in the dining room, papering the walls with a colorful chinoiserie pattern, or Chinese motif, with birds, animals, trees and tiny houses in hot pinks, blues and oranges.
"The wallpaper is the artwork in the room," Brousseau said.
She wanted to use the same pattern on the back wall of the living room. That didn't work. Neither did several other papers she tried, so she called in an expert, interior designer Meghann Landry, of McMillin Interiors, for help.
At Landry's suggestion, a small-patterned blue and white complementing wallpaper went up on the living room wall, and all of the woodwork in both rooms was painted a rich cream color.
The living room's dark camel sofa and two-toned blue chairs play off the colors in the wallpapers.
"Meghann had to rein me in," Brousseau said. "She said, 'Let's pull everything in a little.'"
The living room and dining room, designated "no dog zones," are open to the sun porch, which Brousseau uses as her office, where she helps her husband in his real estate business.
The large kitchen-keeping room with a working fireplace is where the dogs (and the couple) spend most of their time.
The kitchen's dark-stained cabinets are topped with Mexican tiles that coordinate perfectly with the original hardwood floors throughout the home.
"I have been in homes where everything in the kitchen is so crisp and white and clean," Brousseau said. "This is a home where people feel they can come in and put their feet up and relax."
So can the dogs. The furniture is covered in Crypton, a fabric that resists stains, moisture and odors. Spills and accidents can easily be wiped off.
"It's a must for a house with seven dogs," Brousseau said.
French doors from the keeping area lead to the large backyard with a deck and pool, Brousseau's favorite spot.
"I am out there every single day that the weather is good," she said. "It's my idea of heaven to relax by the pool with a book."
The home originally had five bedrooms, all upstairs. Brian Brousseau, one of the former owners of The Caterie, the Perkins Road music venue, bar and restaurant that burned in 2010, converted the bedroom nearest the master bedroom into a big closet for his wife.
Decorated in shades of apricot and cream, the master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
Across the hall is the "cow room," named for the focal point in the room, what else, a brightly colored painting of a cow.