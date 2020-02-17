Yaupon holly is probably best known these days for its use as an ornamental evergreen in the landscape. The shrub is a native of the southeastern United States, and it grows in most southern states in low wetlands, swamps and sandy pinelands in USDA hardiness zones 7-9.
Yaupon holly is used as a year-round landscape feature because of its tiny, oblong evergreen leaves, delicate white flowers in spring and beautiful red berries in fall and winter. The bark adds another aesthetically pleasing element with its pale gray color with white patches. The tiny, clustered flowers, which have a sweet nectar, are a favorite of bees and butterflies. It is a host plant for the Henry Elfin’s butterfly.
In residential landscapes, the large shrub can be trained to a tree form by selecting a single trunk or grown as a hedge with its densely branched form by placing several plants close together. They can grow up to 25 feet tall and 15 feet wide, but on average they grow to be 10 feet by 6 feet.
Yaupon hollies are a great foundation plant or small tree for year-round color. They tolerate of a wide range of soils and can grow in full sun to shade. Flowers and berries are more prominent on those in full sun. They are also tolerant of the alkaline soils of our area.
Shrubs are dioecious, meaning the male and female reproductive structures are on separate plants, so flowers and fruit will be found only on female plants, which are what's usually found in nurseries. They must have a male to cross-pollinate and produce fruit.
The gorgeous red berries are eaten by many species of birds, and the fruiting branches have been used as holiday decorations in the winter.
Yaupon is easy to grow, and tolerates drought and poor drainage.
It is densely branched, so it grows well as a hedge and can take a severe pruning. It’s the perfect alternative to little leaf boxwoods. Additionally, some cultivars sport interesting characteristics such as a weeping form, dwarf varieties and those that grow columnar.
A little known fact is that leaves of the yaupon holly contain caffeine — more by weight than coffee beans or green tea — and are also less bitter. The leaves are also high in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Historically, yaupon holly tea was used by Native Americans in the southeast during tribal ceremonies. They would drink large quantities of the tea made from a combination of the berries, leaves and other ingredients that induced vomiting. It was thought of as a purifying ritual. That’s where the plant got its scientific name Ilex vomitoria, for the vomiting it was thought to induce. However, it's been shown that the berries and leaves do not actually induce vomiting. It was self-induced or attributed to other ingredients in the ceremonial tea.
The tea was also shared with early settlers, who called it “the black drink.” And during the Civil War, southerners drank yaupon holly tea when other teas and coffee were scarce. The tea continued to be consumed into the late 19th century. For unknown reasons, most likely socioeconomic or cultural, consumption decreased.
The tea can still be enjoyed today and is sold in specialty markets. Many Asian countries continue to use the tea, and a South American cousin called yerba maté is made from the holly Ilex paraguariensis. The tea is similar in flavor and quality to that made from yaupon holly.
If you want to try to make tea, make sure it is a yaupon holly with a positive identification. The leaves can be used fresh or dried and stored like any herbal tea. The leaves can be parched in the oven at 350-400 F and then brewed into a tea by steeping a few leaves for a few minutes. Strain out the leaves and enjoy. Or you could try to find some online or in a specialty tea store.