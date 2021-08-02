A free program, “Make your Garden Fly! How to Attract Butterflies and Other Pollinators,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Registration, open to school-age youngsters attended by an adult, is limited. To attend in-person, register at EBRPL.com (click on events calendar) or call (225) 231-3750 for assistance.
You also can attend virtually at Facebook.com/EBRPL. A recording of the event will be available at Facebook.com/EBRPL and YouTube.com/EastBatonRougeParishLibrary after the event.
Carol Paine, a Louisiana Master Gardener and retired teacher, will start things off with a presentation inside the library on pollination, the process by which bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and creatures spread pollen from plant to plant. In doing so, they trigger flower and food production on which our entire ecosystem depends.
After the talk, the program moves outside into the Baton Rouge Botanical Gardens where everyone will make the rounds of eight activity stations where they can learn about bees and taste honey, get acquainted with hummingbirds, trace the life cycle of butterflies, learn how pollen is carried, start seeds and visit a coloring station. Children will receive a small magnifying glass they can use to inspect plant parts and search for pollinators. Adults will receive QOR codes to download free nature apps. Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardeners Association will lead the programs.
The session is part of the Garden Discoveries Series co-sponsored by the library and the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation. For more information, email programs@ebrpl.com. For additional information on EBRMGA School and Community Gardens activities, email EBRMGgardens4schools@gmail.com.