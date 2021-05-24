There are lots of things to do in the yard as we head into summer.
If you haven't yet, it might be time to replace your cool-season bedding plants — delphinium, dianthus, dusty miller, ornamental cabbage and kale, pansies, snapdragons and more — with warm-season bedding plants.
A great place to start is the Louisiana Super Plants list on the LSU AgCenter website. This summer’s selection is Suncredible Yellow, a sweet little sunflower that provides a pop of color all summer and throughout the fall. Suncredible Yellow is a continuous bloomer that holds its flowers for extended periods, and, with blooms of up to 4 inches, makes a great cut flower.
These sunflowers do not need to be deadheaded (remove dead flowers) to encourage more blooms. They can be trimmed to keep them tidy and shaped to your liking.
These gorgeous flowers attract bees and butterflies, providing nectar to pollinators. Deer do not seem to care for them. Sunflowers are native to North America, so this is a great chance to cultivate a native plant.
These plants grow upright up to 36 inches and spread to 32 inches. They can be planted individually or grouped to hedge an area, do well both in the landscape and in containers.
Suncredibles make the most flowers when planted in full sun. They adapt to all types of soils, and only require average watering.
Once established, they are drought and heat-tolerant. However, you should water in extended periods of drought.
Suncredible sunflowers are an easy-care, low-maintenance addition to your summer landscapes. To encourage vigorous growth and plentiful blooms, you can use a controlled-release fertilizer when you plant. Apply another round in mid- to late summer.
Some other great Louisiana Super Plant recommendations for the summer into the fall are the Serena series and Serenita Raspberry angelonia, Star and Butterfly series pentas, Evolution series salvias, Flame Thrower and Henna coleus, Lemon sedum, Intenz Classic celosia, Mesa series gaillardia, Senorita Rosalita cleome and Bandana lantana.
On the list, you'll find ideas for your specific area, including options for shaded areas, ground covers, pollinator plants and more.
Beyond this list, plant perennials and plants that attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Options include angel’s trumpet, aster, bee balm, butterfly bush, butterfly weed, cupheas, firecracker bush, lantana, sage, salvia, scabiosa, shasta daisy, sedums, verbenas, yarrow and zinnias.
If you haven't yet, now's a good time to add mulch to you flower beds.
This also is a good time to prune spring-blooming shrubs. Prune no later than July to encourage new growth. Do not prune summer-blooming shrubs such as althea (rose of Sharon), gardenias and hydrangeas.
In addition to updating the color in your landscape, give your garden a little attention.
It’s time to stake tomato plants, and continue planting warm-season vegetables, such as beans, tomatoes, eggplant, okra and peppers. If you want to try something different, plant amaranth, cucuzza, cushaw, Malabar spinach, edamame, peanuts, luffa gourds, mirliton and yard-long beans. You can also plant heat-tolerant herbs such as basil, mint, oregano, lemon balm, garlic, chives, rosemary, bergamot, hyssop, lemon grass and Mexican tarragon.
In the lawn, keep up the weed control. Fungal diseases are prevalent this time of year. If you fertilized in March, go ahead and fertilize again late this month.
Sod can be laid from now through September. This also is a great time to aerate and dethatch your lawns.
Aeration helps penetrate and reduce thatch buildup or prep it for removal.
To aerate your lawn, use spikes to poke holes in the soil or a slicer with blades to cut through the soil or core or plug removal, which removes a small core of soil. Any of these approaches will help improve drainage and air movement around the roots.
Thatch is the layer of dead grass found in between the green vegetative grass and the root system and soil below it. If this thatch layer becomes greater than a half-inch, it should be removed to maintain lawn health.