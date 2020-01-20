On Jan. 26, the Deep South Koi and Pond Society will tour Ornamental Pond Fish, 310 Thorn Road in Port Allen.
The 2:30 p.m. tour will be conducted by owner Mike Christensen. Fish will be available for purchase fish.
To join the pond society or the tour, call (225) 383-3554.
The pond society is open to anyone interested in learning more about the hobby of pond construction and maintenance and fish keeping. Meetings are held at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month at various locations. For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.