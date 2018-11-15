What do you do when you're empty nesters with too much house and too much furniture?
It took Paul and Anne Marks several years and an interior designer to figure it out.
"I wanted something open," Anne Marks said. "I wanted light."
In 2005, the couple settled on a two-bedroom house built in the mid-1980s in Wrenwood subdivision.
"This house had everything we needed — a living room, dining room, master bedroom and kitchen," Paul Marks said.
The problem was their old 4,000-square-foot house was filled with furniture collected and inherited over three generations as well as the furnishings and art they'd purchased over the years.
That's when they called in interior designer Jo Emmert, who meticulously measured every room in the Wrenwood house and then measured the furniture in their old Garden District home. She crafted a plan for the new house using mostly things the couple already had.
What was left over went to their three sons and their wives — Sonny and Louise Marks, who live in Lake Charles; Treanor and Lisa Marks, now of Freeport, Florida; and Charles and Francine Marks, who live with their two sons, Louis Albert and Chester, in Taipei.
Anne Marks said she wanted things "lean and spare," so Emmert designed a neutral palette with celery green walls throughout the home and fabrics in soft complementing shades.
And, while the couple didn't buy many new pieces, the ones they had were given a new look. Their furniture, mostly antiques, was recovered in more contemporary patterns.
The home's south side front door opens to the living room, which is furnished completely with pieces from the couple's old home, and sparked by the art they've collected.
Over the sofa is a painting by Billie Bourgeois suggestive of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." "Green," a painting by Rhea Gary, hangs above the mantle, showcasing ballet company Of Moving Colors' production of the same name.
"Rhea was painting as the performers were dancing," Anne Marks said. "The productions were almost over when she finished the painting, and we bought it."
There are also paintings by Janice Sachse, Pamela Westbrook and Martha Yancey and a Picasso pre-World War II print.
Into the dining room went the table, which had belonged to Paul Marks' grandmother. Tone-on-tone draperies, with a deep cornice that shows off the floral pattern, pick up on the wall's subtle green.
Two paintings in the dining room are by Loralee Durkee, a friend of Anne Marks' late mother. They are hung with a painting by Durkee's daughter, Carolyn Adams. Also on display are portraits of the couple's two grandsons by Ned Cappel, a Lake Charles artist.
The one major change made to the home was in the kitchen, where the couple converted a corner area to a bar and changed the cabinet doors and appliances for a "clean and modern look," Anne Marks said.
The counters are kept clutter-free to let shine Anne Marks' important pieces, like the stoneware tea set that belonged to Joann Chen, the mother of her daughter-in-law Francine Marks.
"She brought this when she came from Taiwan to meet us," Anne Marks said. "I was so touched when she said, 'I brought you this from my house to yours.'"