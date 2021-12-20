When Danny Williams hosts his annual Christmas Eve open house in Ponchatoula, family and friends will mingle around his new, one-of-a-kind dining table.
A conversation-starter in itself, the 10-foot-long table was handcrafted by Williams' cousin, Sean Fairburn, of Slidell. And, like the rest of Williams' 100-year-old home, it reflects his love of family, faith and travel.
"I wanted a farm-style table to put out here, and I wanted it out of cypress," said Williams, 60, standing in the large entertainment/dining porch he had added onto his house 15 years ago.
Fairburn, a former Marine, photographer/videographer and confirmed jack-of-all-trades, designed the tabletop from three long cypress boards. It's the direction he took after that which makes the piece so unique.
"He called and wanted things to put in it, under the polyurethane," Williams said. "He suggested keys, photos, family stuff."
Williams' impromptu scavenger hunt yielded a handful of old keys and coins and paper money collected on his travels or given to him by his exchange students. There's a family photo taken at his doctorate graduation along with pages from a church hymnal, a bassoon reed and an olivewood camel figurine he'd gifted his late mother. The list goes on: a page from an old passport, an SLU staff nametag; a starfish and a postcard-size photo of the "Mona Lisa" (more on her later).
His cousin incorporated all these items into the table, and added his own surprise: two rows of pecans separating the three boards, appearing to "float" within the table. The nutty touch is a nod to the pecan trees in the yard and memories of the family picking pecans in the First Baptist Church yard as kids.
"And see this?" Williams asked, pointing to the paper money near one end. "My Grandma Fairburn told you to keep a $2 bill; that's one she gave me. That way you'd never say you're without money, you know, keep it in your billfold."
Fairburn trimmed the table's two longer sides in Chilean cypress. He constructed the legs and supports underneath so that the top can be detached and a crossbar folds upward for easier moving. But his work wasn't done yet.
"I wanted to seat 10, because I wanted it to be a big place for family and such to gather," Williams explained.
Fairburn located 10 mango wood chairs with slatted backs that complement the table. Williams added light green cushions.
Then Fairburn looked up and said, "You need a light."
Just a week later, the craftsman called his cousin saying, "I'm coming to put your light in."
Fairburn hung a slab of sinker cypress, naturally grayed by time and the sun, over the table, wrapping the wood with vintage bulb lights, typically used outdoors, to cast a golden glow.
Both the table and the light fixture pick up on the home's original cypress framing and interior trim, something Williams kept for its historical charm. Rather than discard the cypress swinging door which once led into the kitchen, Williams transformed it into a console table for the living room. He also kept the original wood floors.
A history buff, Williams relishes sharing what he's learned about the history of the house he's lived in for 35 years.
"It was the Dunk Cowen house. The Cowens' son, Stanley, who was born here in the house, operated the Ponchatoula Hayride (a music hall often featuring traveling entertainers)," Williams related. "So the performers from the Hayride many times would come here after the show and eat what they called 'breakfast.' I've heard Dolly Parton has been in here, and, of course, Porter Wagoner and Norma Jean and some of the others back then who were in country music."
Williams' three-bedroom, two-bath house on a three-quarter-acre corner lot is only about a block from the home where he grew up, and where his parents still lived when their son moved into the neighborhood.
"When you walk in and see some of the features that it has, like these big rooms, and, of course, the property on the corner, I kind of fell in love with it," Williams said.
The retired educator has filled his traditional home with trinkets and treasures from his extensive travels to 17 countries. Center stage for the holidays is the nativity set he bought at the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, in 2019. It's hand-carved and hand-painted and sits on the cypress door-turned-table.
Other prized possessions include a grandfather clock inherited from his grandparents, gifts from the 25 exchange students he's taken in over the years, a festival poster collection and a gold-framed "Mona Lisa" print he picked up at The Louvre. She dominates a wall in the formal dining room, where a round, hand-carved Mexican table improves the guest flow for parties. The accompanying ornate, velvet-cushioned chairs sit against the wall on either side of the "Mona Lisa."
While the new table on the porch tells a bit of Williams' story, he strives to make the house and yard reflect his family story, he said.
From the magnolia trees like the ones his paternal grandparents loved to the garden path in memory of his late mother, everything figures in a piece of that story.
"I just got it the way I wanted," said Williams.