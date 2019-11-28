Events for kids and adults alike are taking place Dec. 7 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.
From 9 a.m. to noon, youngsters and their parents can attend Christmas in the Garden and check out the plants at the Poinsettia Show and Sale.
The younger crowd can spend the morning eating pancakes provided by the Baton Rouge Kiwanis, then hop through the gardens and the many different Christmas activity stations, including StoryTime in the Garden with the Junior League of Baton Rouge and Mrs. Claus, and making reindeer food.
Tickets, which include food, activities and a picture with Santa, are $30; free for 1 year old and younger. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.
Entry to the poinsettia sale is free.