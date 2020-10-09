Two plant and tree sales set for Saturday, Oct. 10, aren't going to happen because of Hurricane Delta.
Several area plant groups that have joined together to hold a plant sale have rescheduled it to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, the Baton Rouge Cactus and Succulent Society and the Louisiana E Branch of the American Begonia Society will hold a joint exhibit and sale at 12655 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road.
Members of the various societies will be available to discuss growing plants and to sign up new members. There will also be an organizational meeting to start a Louisiana Carnivores Plant Society.
The event is outside with spacing between areas. Those attending should wear masks and observe physical distancing.
Baton Rouge Green, which had planned to hold its Tree Spree on Saturday, also has postponed the event, but has not yet set a new date.
For information, visit batonrougegreen.com.