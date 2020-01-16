Ever wanted to create a fairy garden, those fanciful scenes with plants and other objects, like houses or furniture, done on a tiny scale?
Kitty Ball will show you how at the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit's program on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The 6:30 p.m. program will be at the Ione Burden Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Admission is $5, free for society members.
Ball also will be featured at the Herb Society's Herb Day on Saturday, Feb. 29, guiding the creation of little leprechaun gardens. Herb Day will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.