A presentation on edible and ornamental landscapes and another on vines are set for Thursday, April 11, at the East Baton Rouge Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association talks, which run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Louisiana Master Gardener Claire Fontenot will open the evening with “Edible and Ornamental Landscapes.” She will discuss how to intermingle ornamental, vegetable and herb gardens.
Fontenot will identify plants in the landscape that are edible and discuss herbs in flower beds that can also be used as ornamentals.
The program continues with “Vines: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” by Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth.
He will discuss vines that may be harmful to your trees as well as others that may enhance your landscape. Some vines can add vertical color and texture, creating effects other plants cannot. He'll also give tips on identifying and removing unwanted vines.
For additional information on the EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.