The application deadline has been extended to May 1 for Southern University’s Ag Center's summer program called Beginning Agricultural Youth Opportunities Unlimited.
The BAYOU program, sponsored by the center's Family and Consumer Sciences, runs for three weeks and will be held virtually June 7-26. It will provide high school seniors and incoming college freshmen with an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about career opportunities in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, business or the natural sciences.
To qualify, students must have a minimum grade-point average of 2.5 and have completed 11th grade. Graduating high school seniors must have either an ACT (SAT equivalent) composite score of 20 or above, or a 2.5 GPA, or rank in the top 50% of their high school graduation class and require no more than one remedial course.
To obtain an application, visit bit.ly/3ceh9Qf. For more information, email Harold Mellieon at subayouc1@gmail.com.