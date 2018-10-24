Louis E. Miller Jr., a gardening expert with a wide following on Baton Rouge television and radio, died Saturday at his home.
He was 66 and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge.
Miller, who worked for Naylor’s Hardware, provided gardening advice through segments on WBRZ-TV and radio shows on WRKF and WJBO.
“He loved cooking and traveling to Costa Rica,” his family wrote in the obituary in The Advocate.
Miller is survived by his daughter; Jessie Katherine Miller; and two brothers, David Miller and wife Wendy and Matt Miller.
Greenoaks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.