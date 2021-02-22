Herbs perfect for the southern garden will be sold on Herb Day, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The sale is sponsored by the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge unit and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, you must register for a time slot and buy a $5 ticket at herbday2021.eventbrite.com. The cost of the ticket will be put toward any plants purchased at the event.
To enter, you must have your printed ticket or picture of it on your phone. Masks and social distancing are required.
For additional information, contact Mary Williams from the Herb Society at hsabr.web@gmail.com, or visit hsabr.org.