Oxalis is an incredibly prolific weed, spreading through both its stem and seeds, and growing year-round in mild climates.
It can be pulled by hand, but oxalis produces tubers, roots or bulbs that break off and stay in the ground. The leaves will soon grow back, leaving you right where you started.
To control the oxalis, you must dig up and remove the roots and bulbs attached using a trowel or weeding tool. This should be done repeatedly through the cool season when oxalis is in active growth.
Mulches are not effective in controlling this weed. It will simply grow from the rhizomes through the mulch. Weed barriers and landscape fabrics applied over a thoroughly weeded area are more effective at preventing re-emergence of this weed.
Using brown cardboard as a barrier can provide excellent control of oxalis. First, remove all mulch down to the soil surface. Then lay cardboard around your plants, trying not to leave many openings in the cardboard layer. Finally, place mulch on top of the cardboard. The cardboard will break down over time, adding additional organic material to the garden
For chemical control of oxalis in St. Augustine, zoysia and centipede lawns, use Atrazine. Make two applications following label directions in late summer or fall when oxalis is noticed in the lawn and temperatures are in the mid-80s or lower. Any spots or small patches of oxalis noticed after that should be spot treated by just spaying the spot of oxalis. Do this during mild weather (high in 60s or above) anytime during the winter or spring.
There are no selective herbicides that will only kill oxalis and not damage ornamental plants if it gets on them.
The nonselective systemic herbicide, glyphosate (KillzAll, Eraser, Roundup, Grass and Weed Killer and other brands) is effective if you are persistent and make several applications as the oxalis reappears (generally, three to five treatments are required). Use glyphosate carefully as it will damage or kill any other plants if it gets on their foliage.
Be sure to shield your plants or protect the foliage of desirable plants with a piece of cardboard during spraying or cover those plants with plastic bags. You might also put a funnel-like devise on the end of your sprayer to focus the spray where it needs to go. Spray just enough to thoroughly wet the foliage of the oxalis. Do not spray on windy days.
Oxalis often grows in among ornamental plants, and it's almost impossible to spray glyphosate and not get it on desirable plants.
You might try applying glyphosate (purchase a product with at least 41 percent active ingredient) by hand. Don rubber or cotton gloves and gently and carefully wipe the glyphosate on to the oxalis foliage. This method is tedious and is generally only practical for small beds. And, just like when spraying, you will need to make several applications for it to be effective.
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.