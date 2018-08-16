Beans, beans, they’re good for your heart. The more you eat the more you … should consider growing your own.
Beans are very easy to grow in the home garden and will yield a high rate of return with little effort. Many types of beans can be grown in Louisiana, but the two most commonly grown are lima beans and snap beans or string beans.
And now is the time to get both in the ground.
The snap bean has changed tremendously from the original common bean grown in Central America. Those were grown for their dried or green shelled seeds.
Through breeding, we now have a plant that produces a bean that does not need shelling. Although not as nutritious as lima beans, snap beans are a well-balanced, low-calorie food. Like limas, the snap bean will produce greatly in the fall months and should be planted in August for a fall harvest.
Lima beans are a large-seeded type originally developed in South America. The bean was named after the city of Lima, the capital of Peru. Lima beans are planted in both spring and fall in Louisiana. August marks the ideal month for limas to be planted in the garden.
Limas can be subdivided into the pole types and bush types. Pole types mature later but produce higher yields and for a longer period of time than their bushy counterpart. Gardeners with smaller gardens or limiter space should choose the pole variety. As the name implies, these grow on a pole or a trellis and will produce a large volume per square foot of garden, due to their vertical growing habit.
Beans should be direct-seeded into the garden, not grown from transplants. Choose a fertile, well-drained area that receives full sun (eight-plus hours a day). You can improve your drainage and aeration of the growing area if you build it up by 8 to 10 inches. Beans should be grown in an acidic soil with a pH of 5.8 to 6.8.
Bush beans should be planted in rows 3 feet apart. Plant them half-inch deep. After the beans germinate, thin the plants to 3 to 5 inches apart for limas and 3 inches for snaps. For pole beans, plant a hill of two or three seeds every 12 inches apart in the row. Space rows 3 to 4 feet apart.
For optimum yields, fertilize with 2 to 3 pounds of 8-24-24 for every 100 feet of row, or you can add a generous amount of compost before planting. Be sure to incorporate or till in the compost. Refrain from using excessive nitrogen as this will cause a tremendous amount of foliage growth at the expense of flowering and thus bean production.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram at @rouses_horticulture.