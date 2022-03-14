Jerry Johnson loved to ride his motorized wheelchair all around St. James Place, but his favorite spot was the trail around the large pond at the edge of the upscale retirement community.
Over the years, the trail had deteriorated with roots, worn and uneven spots and occasional standing water in places. It had gotten so bad that, several times, Johnson's wheelchair toppled over as he rode around the trail.
Johnson, a retired Methodist minister, kept asking members of the Buildings and Grounds Committee to do something about the pond area and the old trail.
St. James Place is filled with retired professionals who in their former lives were doctors, lawyers, businessmen, bankers, engineers, professors and others with different successful careers. Residents use their skills to volunteer through established committees to do special projects and make improvements at the facility. One of the most active committees is Buildings and Grounds, made up of gardeners and plant lovers who in recent years have undertaken projects to beautify the St. James Place campus.
Lee Griffin, who was instrumental in the founding of St. James Place almost 40 years ago, now lives there with his wife, Barrie. Griffin was a former bank president and served as first chairman of the St. James Place board. He chaired a committee of Harold Price, Mimi Riché, Dave Cook, John Bateman and Jerry Johnson's wife, Margaret Johnson, to improve and redo the trail and pond area.
"We looked at various surfaces for the trail," Lee Griffin said. "We went to numerous sites with different surfaces. We went to a lot of BREC parks."
The committee decided to use crushed limestone and then had the trail resurfaced and widened. "The trail is safe now," he said. "The roots are gone and it's level."
The group also oversaw the "freshening" of an old gazebo at the entrance to the trail and added a ceiling fan for ventilation.
There are other plans for the pond area including the addition of a floating island in the center to provide a safe place for ducks to roost. "To protect them from other critters," said Griffin, who added that the committee is even considering getting some swans for the pond.
The Bench Committee also provided 14 new benches purchased by residents for the campus including several for the pond area. RCI Landscaping, the company that takes care of the grounds, donated three wood duck boxes that are placed around the pond.
On March 18, the improved trail and pond will be dedicated at a special ceremony designating the Rev. Jerry Johnson Trail. Sadly, Johnson will not be there to see the improvements. He died in May 2021 eight months before the project was completed. In his memory, the cross used at his funeral now stands at the back of the pond, where it is visible from all points on the trail. At the ceremony, the cross will be permanently lighted with a solar light that will shine from sunset to sunrise every day.