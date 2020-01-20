Get your hands and feet a little dirty and do a good deed for Mother Nature on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Drop in at Burden in the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to plant a tree as part of the 11th annual Arbor Day celebration.
The saplings are being planted to continue reforesting Burden Woods, which was damaged by Hurricane Gustav in 2008. You will be provided GPS locations so you can return and watch the tree you planted grow over the years.
Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, harnessed tree-climbing for kids, hayrides and more.
Beginning at 9 a.m., youngsters ages 3-8 are invited to enjoy a book reading during StoryTime in the Garden. Supported in part by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the tree-themed readings will start every 30 minutes, with the last reading at 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is free, and concessions will be available. Native trees will be for sale for $5.