The Gulf Coast Bonsai Foundation is hosting three bring-your-own tree bonsai classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Waddill Outdoor Educational Center, 4142 Flannery Road, Baton Rouge.
Randy Bennett will conduct the class on Japanese maples, Lawrence LeClaire's class will be on pines and junipers, and Joe Day's class will be on broad leaf bonsai.
The cost is $45 to participate in one workshop, $70 for two and $80 for all three ($10 less for foundation members). It costs $12 to observe. Lunch is included in the fee.
Space is limited. To participate, contact Lowell Tilley at (225) 272-6744 or (225) 241-2396 or email lowelltilley@gmail.com.
Proceeds will be used to maintain a permanent public bonsai exhibit at the Burden Museum and Gardens with a focus on preserving legacy specimen bonsai for the next generation.