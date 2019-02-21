Susan and Matt Marchand were too busy with life and babies when they bought their home in Pollard Estates almost 20 year ago to make many changes.
Done in perfect 1990s style, the 10-year old home had cranberry and forest green walls and lots of separate rooms.
But they always wanted to open the area between the formal dining room and the larger living room. So one weekend, the young couple and Matt Marchand's father, the late Jerry Marchand, got a sledgehammer and a skill saw.
"And we knocked down the wall between the two rooms," Susan Marchand said.
The three do-it-yourselfers even put a beam over the new opening and finished it with trim.
It wouldn't be the last change they would make.
Some time later, the Marchands had the kitchen refitted with cypress cabinets, a Mexican tile floor and stainless steel appliances. They added a center island with seating, adapting part of the space as a keeping area. The kitchen instantly became the family gathering place.
As part of the renovation, they removed the carpeting from the bedroom wing of the home and added wood floors.
As the Marchands' three daughters — Caroline, Amelia and Elise — grew older, the couple decided they needed space to "get them out of our hair," said Susan Marchand, a former LSU cheerleader and co-owner of Yoglates, a fitness studio.
That called for a major renovation.
Matt Marchand, who works as a private wealth manager with Morgan Stanley, had taken drafting courses at LSU and worked on the renovation plan with the help of a draftsman at Mark Matthews Architect.
"Matt is such a handy guy. He amazes me," Susan Marchand said. "He even laid the brick pavers for the floor of the outdoor living room and the patio around the pool."
In addition to the outdoor living room — which opens to the patio, deck and pool — the Marchands, working with Adam Town Construction, added a bedroom and TV room above their garage and expanded their living room to include a bar.
A wall of windows and French doors leads from the living room to the outdoor living room, which is completely open to the outside at the back. Old cypress shutters fold together to make the outdoor room also open to the garage with the same wood ceiling and ceiling fans. The three spaces work together to give the Marchands a large area to entertain their families and friends.
They also removed their old master bathroom and turned the space into two large closets and built a new master bath with a walk-in shower, contemporary-style bathtub and marble floor and counters.
Interior designer Rachel Canon helped Susan Marchand choose materials for the renovation.
"We wanted to be sure that the new part had the same look as the old part," Susan Marchand said. "I credit Rachel with giving this new part a seamless look."
The home originally had four bedrooms, which became five with the addition of the one above the garage. Over the years, the three girls swapped bedrooms and moved around in different configurations with a bedroom or two sometimes serving as a playroom, den or TV room.
"They moved around five or six times," Susan Marchand said. "It has been a constant revolving door. Three girls taking up four bedrooms, moving out, moving back. We love it."