Dr. Renée Daigle really doesn't need a StairMaster.

To get a good workout, all she needs to do is take a brisk up-and-down walk through her contemporary-style home.

There are six steps up to the entrance foyer, two steps down to the dining room, two steps down to the kitchen, seven steps up to the living room and eight steps down to the atrium. Whew!

In the many levels of Daigle's home, designed by architect Raymond "Skipper" Post and built in 1983, there's plenty of room for her massive collection of paintings, sculptures and handmade furniture.

"I love handmade objects," said Daigle, a family medicine physician, "and I love the people who made those handmade objects."

She also loves color — "It's my belief that all colors go together."

Her love of both art and color starts at the front door, flanked by stained glass windows by artist Steve Wilson, which opens to the foyer, where sits a midcentury modern seat composed of round cushions in a riot of red, purple and orange.

Daigle's colorful palette continues in the living room, with its collection of art deco and midcentury furniture, along with a red sofa and a large chair covered in reds and greens.

A wooden bar fronts a wall of "disco party shelves," which light up with different colors or combinations of colors. The shelves house some of Daigle's collection of midcentury glasses designed by Fred Press, a retired art professor who became a leading designer of fine barware in the 1950s.

The room is filled with contemporary art and sculptures from artists including Lin Emery, David Scott Smith, Robert Moreland and a side table by Jonathan Pellitteri. More art lives in the enclosed gallery just off the living room, which overlooks an atrium on a lower level.

Daigle is a big supporter of the Baton Rouge Gallery, and much of the art is by artists featured at the gallery.

"We furnished this house little, by little, by little, by little," she said. "I really try not to buy anything else, but sometimes I just can't stand it."

Across from the living room is the dining room, centered by an iron table crafted by Frank Land, its lovely scrolled pattern topped with glass. There's also a colorful buffet made by woodworker Patrick Ricard that holds Daigle's collection of handblown glasses.

In the kitchen, a stainless-steel clad island and appliances give the space an industrial vibe, as do the barstools Daigle had made. Playing off the metal are wood cabinets faced with Formica and a tile backsplash. The cabinets are filled with pottery serving pieces handmade by David and Emily Wortman and plates by Andy Shaw.

The kitchen is open to a breakfast area with a unique buffet designed by Rick Brunner. Daigle found the rug at a going-out-of-business sale and couldn't pass it up because of the medical symbols in each corner.

The kitchen is several steps down from the family wing, which originally had four bedrooms and four baths, plenty of space for Daigle's triplets, Vaughn, Ryan and Leah Daigle.

With the kids gone, Daigle has turned the space into a den, music room, guest room, master bedroom and a library with bookcases built by wood artist Ford Thomas. The library is filled with paintings from floor to ceiling, including a huge portrait of Daigle.

The den, decorated in what she calls her "weird color combination of red, blue and purple," is centered with a large, black cowhide ottoman.

The bed in the guest bedroom, made from a pre-Civil War fence, shows off more of Land's craftsmanship, while the master bedroom showcases additional pieces by Thomas, including the bed and end tables.

Just off the master bedroom is the patio and courtyard, where even the outdoor furniture is midcentury modern. Rob Treppendahl designed the outdoor spaces, which were executed by Lue Svendson.