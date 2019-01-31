Marty Gisclard's house may be small, but it is overflowing with memories, none more poignant than home's origins.
Built in the Poets Corner neighborhood in the early 1930s by her maternal grandparents, Martin and Wylma Whitehead, the home is one of about 70,000 catalog and kit houses sold primarily by mail order through Sears, Roebuck and Co. between 1908 and 1940.
Many homes are of the same vintage in the neighborhood, which was established just west of the Perkins Road Overpass in 1928. The streets are named for poets and philosophers, among them Virgil, Pericles, Homer, Ovid, Pliny, Cato and Horace. The early residents were doctors, lawyers and LSU professors, Gisclard said.
Her grandfather and his brother put together the little house she now calls home.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"It came by railroad," Gisclard said. "Everything was in the kit except for the plumbing and electricity."
Gisclard's sister, Lane Stanberry, owns the house, but because she lives in Oklahoma, she asked Gisclard, a retired teacher, to move from Zachary to help maintain the family home.
Over the years, it has been remodeled twice, but Stanberry was careful to preserve the home's integrity.
"Except for a few changes, the home is basically the way it was when my grandparents lived here," Gisclard said. "It's so sentimental to all of us."
Gisclard said her sister added a master bathroom and combination closet and laundry room, along with a fireplace and bookcases in the living.
Stanberry also redid the kitchen in period style, leaving the original glass-front cabinets. She added a farmhouse sink and bright turquoise retro stove and refrigerator made by Elmira Stove Works, of Ontario, Canada.
"The kitchen looks exactly the way I remember it," Gisclard said.
Just before she moved in in October 2014, the home had to have major repairs caused by a water leak from the attic. No one was living in the home at the time, so the leak was not discovered immediately, but Gisclard's son-in-law, Andy Beadle, a contractor, was able to repair the floors and other damaged areas.
The home's layout is simple with the front door opening to the living room with an archway to the dining room. The interior is painted in greens and blues, colors that were used in the 1930s.
Behind the dining room is the small kitchen. A hall to the left of the living room and dining room leads to the two bedrooms, the original tiny bathroom and the home's one original closet. Across the back, the sisters' grandparents added a large screened porch, where they kept a sleeper sofa and a daybed for visiting family members.
"It was their den," Gisclard said of how her grandparents used the space, "but we call it the sun room."
Stanberry later closed in the den, keeping the original beadboard and adding windows across the back and on both sides.
The home is filled with family pieces, including many that belonged to Gisclard's mother and grandmother. Most of the curtains in the home are made from family tablecloths and napkins.
"We have antiques from my father's side that we rotated all around the family," she said.
There are photos of Gisclard's two daughters and five grandchildren as well as photos of her parents and grandparents and a wonderful framed collection of photos taken at Camp Merritt, New Jersey, where Gisclard's grandfather was hospitalized after a serious head injury in World War I.