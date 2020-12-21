Poinsettias and Christmas cactuses are the most colorful plants we will grow indoors this season.
Both come in a wide range of colors, and both are short-day plants, meaning they come into bloom as the days get shorter in winter.
Poinsettias and holiday cactus are native to Central and South America, which means they don't do well in cold weather. They need to be kept indoors or in protected areas when the temperatures drop.
If you struggle to keep these holiday plants looking great, you’re not alone. Here are some tips that can help:
First, be sure they are well drained. If a plant comes with a sleeve around the pot, remove it when watering or poke holes in the bottom of the sleeve to allow for drainage.
Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of indoor plants because it leads to fungal diseases, root rot and fungus gnats. So wait until the soil dries out to water. Indoor plants do well with once-a-week watering, depending on the amount of light they are getting.
Light is also very important for the longevity of these plants. Be sure plants are located where there is plenty of light. If not, move them to spots with more light during the week to ensure adequate sunshine.
Don't place plants near drafts or heat sources, such as fireplaces and central heat air ducts. There's not a lot of humidity indoors in the winter, and heaters can dry plants out. Remember, these plants are native to tropical areas with high humidity, so they won't do well in dry heat.
Christmas cactus are notorious for dropping buds when stressed. Limiting the amount of times you move the plant along with adequate watering and light will help keep them looking great for the remainder of the season.
These cactus are simple to propagate and share. Simply break off one of the segmented leaf pieces and place in water to encourage new root growth, or stick it into moist potting soils. It will take root and then can be given to friends or family.
In addition to flowering plants, also be sure to give proper care to garlands and Christmas trees. Live garlands should be misted or sprayed with water several times a week to keep it looking green and healthy.
The majority of our live-cut Christmas trees come long distances from farms across the U.S. They become dehydrated if kept out of water for too long. These cut trees will ultimately die, but there are varying degrees of life and death in trees.
When selecting a tree, shake it and check for excessive needle drop. Bend the tips of some of the branches to see how pliable they are. If a branch bounces back quickly, it is healthy. If it snaps, you’ve got a dead tree on your hands. Additionally, check the trunk of the tree. Look for fresh sap and a sticky feeling.
To help your Christmas tree last as long as possible, regularly add water to your tree stand.
When it's time to take your tree down, recycle it. Many cities offer a curbside pickup of trees in early January. Trees are used to stop coastal erosion or are made into mulch or compost.
There's also some coniferous plants that resemble tiny Christmas trees, such as stone pines, various junipers and Norfolk Island pines. These can be kept indoors during the holidays but really require a great deal more sunlight than other traditional houseplants. Norfolk Island pine is susceptible to freezing temperatures and should be protected during the winter. It can be kept indoors year-round in highlight locations.