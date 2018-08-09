Rita and Tommy Wallace never thought their home would flood — until it did.
"We were here for 37 years with no problem," Tommy Wallace said.
But 2016 was different.
The Wallaces and thousands of others will never forget the unrelenting rain of Aug. 12, 2016, when 6 inches of backwater poured into their Walden subdivision home from Horseshoe Bend Lake in the back and Walden Lake in the front.
"It was such a huge amount of water," Rita Wallace said. "We did what we could."
Can't see video below? Click here.
By the time the water receded two days later, their home was a total wreck.
The parquet oak floors had buckled. The Sheetrock was saturated. The lower kitchen cabinets were warped and their contents, including Rita Wallace's lifelong collection of recipes, destroyed. Water saturated every piece of upholstered furniture.
The home needed a complete renovation, so the Wallaces, with the help of their children, salvaged what they could and moved to a rental house.
"It took two weeks for us to get out of the house," Rita Wallace said, "and almost two years to get back in."
The couple even considered selling their home and starting over somewhere else.
"Everybody was pressuring us to downsize," said Rita Wallace, who with her husband made the decision to stay and redo the home they designed together, the home his construction company built, the home their children grew up in.
"This is not a palatial home, but it is a comfortable home," Rita Wallace said.
The home's rambling contemporary style includes four bedrooms and 4½ baths. There's a small den at the front of the house and a large downstairs office.
The Wallaces were fortunate in that they had flood insurance, which they purchased years ago because their house backs up to a lake. It was a good lesson.
"Every penny was paid to us," Rita Wallace said.
In the total renovation done by Daryl May Construction, the Wallaces raised the sunken living room/dining room to the level of the rest of the house, redesigned the staircase and knocked down the wall between the dining area and kitchen, which meant giving up some kitchen cabinets and one of their two dishwashers.
Although they were able to salvage their appliances, they replaced the counters and lower kitchen cabinets, and they put new doors on the upper cabinets. They also made a comfortable seating space at the back of the kitchen, which opens to the patio overlooking the lake.
During the renovation, they kept some of their things in the loft above their living room/dining room.
"It's about 700 square feet," Rita Wallace said. "It was a pool hall when the kids were growing up. It has been my office, an exercise area and, during the flood, it was a storage area."
Finally back home, the Wallaces are thrilled with the finished product.
The living room/dining room is painted a soft cream with a new sofa and chairs recovered with assistance from interior designer Earl Savoie, of Interior Design Associates.
"Earl has been my guardian angel," Rita Wallace said.
The Wallaces removed a pocket door from the bar area, opening it up to the living area. Savoie calls it the "Louisiana bar" because of the paintings hanging in the small space. One of Tommy Wallace's favorites is an oil painting of Magnolia Ridge, the plantation home he grew up in the town of Washington. His family also had a home in Baton Rouge, where his father worked as executive counsel to Gov. Huey P. Long.
Throughout the home are porcelain tile floors in a dark wood pattern to bring out the colors in Oriental rugs that belonged to Tommy Wallace's mother. Two rugs could not be restored, but they were able to save others.