If you have been scouting for insects or disease damage on your citrus trees in the past few weeks, you probably have noticed some silver to whitish tunnels on the leaves.
This damage is caused by the larval stage of a moth called the citrus leafminer. The heat of the summer is when these moths' damage becomes apparent. Though it may appear alarming, there is little to worry about regarding the health of your tree.
Citrus leafminer has become more prevalent in both home and commercial citrus production. The insect was first noticed in 1994 in Plaquemines Parish, where the majority of the state's citrus is grown. It is believed the insect is native to India or southeastern Asian areas.
The adult citrus leafminer is a very tiny moth with a wing span of a quarter of an inch. The female moth lays her eggs on the underside of tender new leaf growth. The eggs hatch one to two weeks after being laid. The larvae will immediately be inside the leaf creating the serpentine feeding pattern on the foliage.
As the larvae continue to feed, they leave behind a silver sheen, serpentine trails and, ultimately, a twisted and deformed leaf. After a two- to three-week period the larvae will eventually emerge from the leaf to make a pupil chamber, created by folding the edges of the citrus leaf downward and securing it with silk.
Not all new growth will succumb to citrus leafminer damage. Citrus typically have three distinct flushes of growth each year, all of which can play host to the larvae. It's uncommon to see citrus leafminer damage on new growth in early spring because the population has been diminished during the winter months. It typically takes spring and early summer for populations to increase to the point where gardeners can see the damage.
Insecticides have little effect in controlling the pest because usually homeowners don't notice the damage until long after the larvae have gone. Using an organic insecticide, such as spinosad, as soon as new growth emerges in late summer can help reduce the amount of damage on your citrus tree.
Spinosad can be found at local garden centers under the commercial names Conserve, Green Light Spinosad, Success, Fertilome Borer Bagworm Leafminer and Tent Caterpillar Spray.
While the damage caused by leafminers is unsightly, it typically does not affect the fruit quality or quantity. However, if you don't like looking at it, just clip off the last 6 to 12 inches of the branch.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram at rouses_horticulture.