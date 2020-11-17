The Southern University Ag Center will hold its Fall Garden Workshop online this year, running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
The session will be offered via Zoom and on YouTube.
The workshop will highlight urban/community, organic and small vegetable farms, harvesting techniques, fall vegetable selections and garden design.
The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit //bit.ly/2JBN7wx.
For nine years, the SU Ag Center has held the workshop to provide teachers, community garden coordinators, backyard gardens, and individuals interested in gardening with information on how to prepare their gardens for the Fall season.
The Ag Center and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Program are co-sponsoring this event.
For additional information about the workshop, email Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.