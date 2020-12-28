Buck Abbey, who has been involved with the Baton Rouge Botanic Gardens since the 1980s, will offer a landscape architect's inside view of how the Independence Park site was developed at 10 a.m. Jan. 9.
A retired professor from the LSU School of Landscape Architecture, Abbey will trace the gardens' beginning from the first plantings in 1976 and give a hint of what’s planned for the future.
The event, hosted by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, will have limited in-person seating or online on Facebook Live.
Abbey will provide a guided chronology from the time the land was a successful plantation through its use as the Baton Rouge Airport until it became the 10 wonderful gardens within a garden today. The most recent addition, The Southern Classic Walkway featuring Southern Living Plants, opened in 2018. The gardens connect to the East Baton Rouge Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.
In-person attendance is limited to comply with physical distancing guidelines. Register at the East Baton Rouge library website or by calling (225) 231-3750 for registration assistance.
View the event on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/EBRPL. After the event, a recording will be available at the library's Facebook page and YouTube.com/EBRPLibraryTV.